Eleanor Droneburg

Mrs. Eleanor Dickson "Ellie" Droneburg, 91, of Boonsboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at home. She was the wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Droneburg. She was first married to her high school sweetheart, James Seymour. Ellie was born on May 26, 1930, in Maine and loved the beautiful seashore there.
Ellie was a very active and generous lady, and taught for over 10 years within Frederick County Public Schools where she was an art teacher. She loved music and art and sharing that passion with others. She and her husband Bernie owned and operated the Turning Point Inn in Urbana for many years. They worked very hard to open, maintain and decorate the Inn. Ellie was involved in many things, including: Auxiliary to Frederick Hospital, Frederick Art Club, Frederick Pony Club, The Hoe and Hope Garden Club, The Green-Walled Garden Club, New Market Hunt Club, and she was a founding member of the Auxiliary to the Salvation Army. Ellie loved helping others and was known as being compassionate and caring to all God's creatures.
Ellie and Bernie eventually retired to Ocean Pines, where they enjoyed beach life and boating. She was a member of the Ocean City Power Squadron.
Surviving are her children: Charlie Seymour and his wife Susan, Leanne Seymour Orrison and her husband PL, and Bernie's daughter, Sandra Carter and her husband Dick, six grandchildren Gregory Orrison, Elizabeth Orrison MacGray, Daniel Orrison, Tom Seymour, Kendal Seymour, and Nick Caine, and ten wonderful great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to local non-profit Give America Hope, at www.GiveAmericaHope.org (for the Frederick "Club Hope" initiative) or mail to Give America Hope, 8923 Fingerboard Road, Frederick, MD 21704.