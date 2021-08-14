Eleanor Edmonston Paris

Eleanor Paris, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away April 28, 2021, at the age of 97, following a brief illness.
Margaret Eleanor Edmonston was born Jan. 19, 1924, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Margaret Peacock and Bertram Lloyd Edmonston. As a girl, she studied piano and classical ballet at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore. Ice skating was a favorite activity, one that she would enjoy through much of her life. During the second World War, she aided the war effort by observing ships as they came and went from Baltimore Harbor. In 1954, she married Troxell Beers Paris, of Seattle, Washington, her husband of 50 years. Shortly after their marriage, Eleanor and Troxell moved to Seattle, where they lived for most of their married life.
In Seattle, Eleanor and Troxell worked together to operate the local office of the Snelling and Snelling Employment Agency, and they were active members of Plymouth Congregational Church. A social and hospitable couple, they loved to host gatherings of church friends at their home near Sand Point; their annual Christmas Eve dinner was a church favorite.
Following Troxell’s passing in 2004, Eleanor returned to her home state of Maryland, where she could be closer to her family and childhood friends. She lived the remainder of her life in Crestwood Village, in Frederick, where she gardened, cooked and hosted visiting family members until her last days.
Eleanor is survived by her nephew, Bertram Edmonston III and his wife, Virginia, of Thurmont; and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving her are her nephew and nieces by marriage; and her dear friend, Suzanne. Eleanor was preceded in death by her brother, Bertram Edmonston Jr., of Ocean City, Maryland.
Hospitable, feisty, self-reliant and adventurous, Eleanor loved her family and friends. Even in her mid-90s, she was living independently, cooking her own meals, and she was on the lookout for a young relative to take her for a last spin on ice skates! Eleanor, we will miss you.