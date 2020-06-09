Eleanor Ferguson Mackintosh, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away on June 1, 2020 at her winter home in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 93.
The former Eleanor Kyles Ferguson was born in Statesville, North Carolina, on Sept. 21, 1926. She was the eldest daughter of Thomas Wiley Ferguson and Edith Rebecca Kyles.
Ellie was raised with her three sisters on a farm in the rural village of Ferguson located in western North Carolina, which to this day has remained in the Ferguson family since the late 1700s. She was educated in Wilkes County public schools, and later attended the woman’s college of the University of North Carolina and Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, North Carolina. After World War II, she left the farm to find employment in Washington, D.C., where she met U.S. Navy veteran Earl M. Mackintosh, Jr. at a social event. They were married in Lenoir, North Carolina, on Dec. 4, 1948.
The Mackintoshes settled in Bethesda, Maryland, where they raised six children. After purchasing a farm in southern Frederick County, Maryland, in 1959, Earl and Ellie chose to make Loch Moy Farm their permanent home in 1972. They later found comfort in a winter home in Vero Beach, Florida.
Mrs. Mackintosh was always on the go. There were always projects, with none left unfinished. She was very artistically talented, and those skills were displayed in her gardening, flower arranging, antique furniture refinishing and needle pointing to name a few. She was very involved in a number of clubs where her talents could be utilized. She was a skillful and determined tennis player. For a period of time, she owned and operated a boutique shop called the Little Red Apple in Vero Beach.
Earl and Ellie loved to travel. They literally cruised the world. When the children were still in school, they purchased a 27-foot motor home. Often for weeks at a time, they packed up all the kids and an occasional family friend or two and drove throughout the US visiting national parks and every state capital in the lower 48. Earl would start every trip playing his favorite 8-track tape of Petula Clark, singing “Downtown!” Ellie and all passengers would sing along with Earl in terrible off-key sounds!
Over the years, Ellie was active with the Florence Crittenton Services of Greater Washington, a nonprofit which provides a helping hand to unwed mothers and their children. She was a member of the Order of the Good Samaritan associated with Frederick Health. Socially, she was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, The Questers 1944 Chapter #10 and Columbia County Club each in Montgomery County, Maryland, as well as Johns Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida. Ellie was the original penultimate volunteer and course decorator for the Maryland Horse Trials at Loch Moy Farm from its inception. She was a longtime member of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Poolesville, Maryland. She cherished the many devoted friends she had in Frederick County.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1998; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Underwood in 1986 and Edith Marie “Effie” Carter in 2014.
She is survived by her six children, Earl, III “Rocky” (Nancy), Carolyn (Robert “Bob” Martin), Thomas “Tom” (Dale), Andrew “Andy” (Nancie), Stephen “Buzz” (Melissa), and James “Jim” and his companion Vicki Gates, all of Adamstown, Maryland. She is also survived by her sister Carolina “Tina” Finley of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and her sister-in-law Doris Mackintosh Russell of Castine, Maine.
Ellie deeply loved all of her 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was also very excited that numbers 17 and 18 are soon to arrive next month.
During the last decade of her life, she suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was lovingly cared for by Novlette Whyte of Fort Pierce, Florida, who was always dutifully by her side no matter where she traveled.
A private burial service is planned for family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Frederick Health, Development Office, 400 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.