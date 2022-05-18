Eleanor Fraley Duvall

Eleanor Lee Fraley Duvall, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, passed away May 6, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1938, in Sandy Springs, Maryland, the daughter of Albert Grover and Virginia Lee Thomas Fraley.
Eleanor attended school in Rockville, Maryland, and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in 1956. She graduated from Towson State Teachers College in 1960 and began her 40-year career as a Montgomery County, Maryland, elementary school teacher. She received Master of Arts degrees from George Washington University and McDaniel College (formerly Western Maryland College). Eleanor married George Preston Duvall on Nov. 13, 1970.
She is predeceased by her husband, George; her son, Lee Thomas Duvall; her parents; and her sister, Linda Louise Fraley.
She is survived by her children, Kerry (Luke) Andreae and Peter (Dana) Duvall, (special friend, Katey Miller); four grandchildren, Mia and Dagny Andreae, and Blake and Jackson Duvall; her sisters, Rebecca (Michael) McMenimen and Paula Smith; her sister-in-law, Helene (Ray) Grimes; three nephews; and two nieces.
The family will receive friends at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872, on Thursday, May 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 27 at the funeral home, with burial immediately following in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Derwood, Maryland.
A celebration of life reception will be held at Dutch’s Daughter in Frederick, Maryland, from noon to 3pm on Saturday May 28. Please RSVP for this celebration with Dana at 240-405-4895 by Friday, May 20. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Best Fiends Animal Society (bestfriends.org/).
