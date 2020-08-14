Eleanor Jackson

Eleanor Lilian Lancaster Jackson was born May 4, 1943, to the late Merlee Dorsey Lancaster and Bernard Lancaster and grew up in Emory Grove, Md. Growing up Eleanor, also known as “Babysis” or “Baysis” to family and friends, like to listen to music and go dancing like many young people did in the 1960s, this is how she met the late Rudolph Jackson, who became her husband on August 14, 1961, and started a family. She had many highlights in her life; she went to night school to finish her high school diploma, she went to driver’s school to get her driver’s license, and did all of this with four little kids in tow; and later in life she loved to send special greeting cards to church members that were sick and shut in. Eleanor had several jobs over the years as well, but settle in at Walmart in Mount Airy where she worked until the end of her life.
Eleanor truly loved the Lord and after visiting several churches over the years settled at Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church and was a devoted member there until her passing.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Eleanor went peacefully home to be with the Lord. She was blessed with five beautiful children and one foster child; the late Rudolph Samuel Jackson Jr, the late Rodney Eugene Jackson Sr., Wanda Jackson Thompson, Merle Jackson~ wife Hope Jackson, and Annetta Jackson, and the late Patti Barnhouse (Foster daughter). Eleanor also leaves behind, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
The family will receive friends at Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church, 11225 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., Celebration of Life Service at 11a.m. The Rev. Lawrence W. Bryant Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home, www.snowdencares.com.