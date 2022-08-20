Eleanora Russell

Mrs. Eleanora Jacqueline Moore Russell, of Brunswick, Maryland, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
She was born on April 7, 1934, to the late James E. and Mary A. (Bussard) Moore. Eleanora was raised in Knoxville, Maryland. She was the baby of 12.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Vincent “Red” Russell. They were married on Feb. 17, 1956.
Eleanora is survived by one daughter, Debra Diane Brawner, of Brunswick, Maryland. She is survived by grandson, Troy Alan Brawner (Betsy), of Thurmont, Maryland; and one granddaughter, Tracie Ann Watts (Dallas Jr.), of Hagerstown, Maryland. Eleanora was the great-grandmother to Jeremy Douglas and Alison Paige Brawner, of Thurmont, Maryland. She will be remembered by one dear sister-in-Law, Dixie Moore; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear neighbors and friends.
Eleanora was preceded in death by a son-in-Law, Mark Douglas Brawner, of Brunswick, Maryland; and special companion, William Fling, of Hamilton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, James, Paul, Richard, Tommy, Maurice, George “Bill” Moore, Mary Moore, Virginia “Minnie” Hogan, Aileen Williams, Frances Schwinn and Ernestine Murphy.
Eleanora loved cooking, sewing and crocheting. She was known for the famous fudge she would make.
Family will receive visitors from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland, and the funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Interment will be at the Knoxville Reformed Cemetery, Knoxville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to the Knoxville Reformed Cemetery, Attn: Mowing Fund, P.O. Box 51, Knoxville, MD 21758.