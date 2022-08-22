Elias Munoz Jr.

Elias “Eli” Munoz, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 11, 2022.
He was born Aug. 9, 1927, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to the late Elias and Aurora (Gomez), originally of Cordoba, Spain.
Eli was a Navy veteran, and upon his retirement from Continental Can Co., he drove a West Mifflin-area school bus.
In 1999, Eli and his wife decided to move to Frederick, Maryland, to be closer to family.
He was a member of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John’s Council No. 1622.
Eli enjoyed golfing, walking for miles, playing pool at his community clubhouse, reading and puzzles.
Eli, along with his deceased wife, Jacqueline (Jackie), raised their family in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, which included Antoinette (Nick) Adams, of Frederick, Bernadette (Joe) Crane, of Damascus, Maryland, Aurora (Doug) Rossie, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and Ricardo (Molly) Munoz, of Santa Monica, California.
He was a devoted “PapPap” to Joe (Ingre), John (Rachael), Jessica, Christopher (Kim), Emily, Daniela, Bobby and Adrianne; a great “PapPap” to Scarlett, Thatcher, Ethan and Caleb; brother to Josephine Moore; and Uncle Eli to his many nieces and nephews.
Eli was also preceded in death by sisters, Maria Roberts and Lee (late Bill) Rhodes.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703, at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Interment will follow services at St. John the Apostle Catholic Cemetery, 101 Oakcrest Manor Drive NE, Leesburg, VA 20176.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or frederickhealthhospice.org.