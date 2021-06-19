Elise Page Skylstead Kidder of Frederick passed away on June 5, 2021.
She was born March 2, 1926, in Macon (Georgia) to Elise and Ralph Skylstead. Her father was a Naval officer. Until his death in 1939, she lived in New London (Connecticut), Annapolis (Maryland), Coronado (California), Shanghai, Manila, San Francisco (California), and Cooperstown (New York). Then she lived in Washington (D.C.) until her marriage to Nathaniel Remington Kidder in 1953. While married, she lived in Charlestown (New Hampshire), Arlington (Massachusetts), Hudson (Ohio) and Potomac (Maryland) until his death in 1998.
She attended Gunston Hall and Holton Arms Schools, and Cornell University.
She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ambler (John) of Atlanta (GA); sons, Ray of Woodbridge (Virginia), Nathaniel of Matthews (North Carolina) and Charles of Derwood (Maryland); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two nieces.