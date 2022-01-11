Elizabeth Anders

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Anders, 71, of Frederick, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Michael W. Anders of Frederick.
Born in Massachusetts on June 27, 1950, Betsy was the daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth Goodale. She graduated from the Forsythe School of Dental Hygiene and worked for many years as a dental hygienist.
In addition to her loving husband, Betsy is survived by a stepdaughter, Virginia Watson, of Hagerstown; a sister, Robin Kulas, of Virginia; a niece, Elizabeth Kulas, Ph.D.; and a cousin, Frank White, of College Park, Maryland.
In accordance with Betsy’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).