Elizabeth Ann Cramer passed away at her home in Adamstown on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, surrounded by her family. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Robert; children Joshua, Jennifer, Matthew, Michael, and Daniel; grandson, Jack Taylor-Cramer; mother, Barbara Hildebrand; siblings, Randal Hildebrand, Cynthia Smith and Martin Hildebrand; and daughters-in-law, Margaret Williams, Kaylan Cramer and Hannah Katzen-Cramer. She left this world in the embrace of the “love of her life” and her beloved son, Matthew.
Ann was a devout Christian and lifelong Episcopalian. She was proud to serve as the director of Christian education at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Frederick. Her life was dedicated in service to children and her faith. She was a firm believer that no one is beyond God’s love, and that no child should ever be turned away from service to God or made to suffer. This belief carried her to build impactful youth programs at both All Saints’ and the former Gathering Episcopal of Walkersville.
Miss Ann — as the children of the church knew her — was a creative soul who spent hours planning crafts for Sunday school and the annual vacation Bible schools she orchestrated. She took joy in sewing costumes for the annual Christmas pageant and acted on her belief that every child who wanted a role should have one. She was a gentle nurturer who spent the last several years of her life working with children who were developmentally disabled and neurodivergent in the Challenges program at Carroll Manor Elementary School. She was humble and modest and always lived her life in the service of others, especially the meekest and most outcast among us.
Ann said that it was her greatest honor of her life to be the mother of her five children and “Grammy” to her grandson. Motherhood was a role she took with joy and delight. She made it known over and over how immensely proud she was to welcome her daughters-in-law into her family, and she loved each of them dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association. The family intends to establish a memorial fund in Ann’s honor to advance the development of children’s Christian formation within the Episcopal church.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Frederick, Maryland at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. All are welcome.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.