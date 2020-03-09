Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Frances Woods, of Myersville, died Wednesday, March 4. Arrangements are by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.