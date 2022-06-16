Mrs. Elizabeth Willis Brandon, 93, of Frederick, passed away at home June 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Lewis Lee Brandon, who passed in 2008 after 58 years of marriage.
Born Feb. 21, 1929, in Frederick, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late William B. and Beatrice Jane Willis. She grew up in New Market on the family farm and graduated from Frederick High School, Class of 1947. Elizabeth was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church in New Market. Mrs. Brandon was an excellent homemaker and raised her family in several different places during her husband’s 30-year military career. She enjoyed talking with people, and she loved cooking and gardening. She was also an active volunteer with ARC of Frederick County and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary for Jeanne Bussard Center.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Brandon was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Willis Locke and Anne Willis Stockman. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Brandon; her son, Mark Lewis Brandon; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARC of Frederick County (arcfc.org).