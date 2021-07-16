Mrs. Elizabeth Allman Brinkley Sponseller, “Liz”, of New Market, Maryland, died Sunday, July 11, after a 9-year battle against brain cancer.
She was the wife of Michael J. Sponseller and the daughter of the late Dr. George Ross Brinkley, Jr., and the late Mrs. Jean Tonkin Brinkley, of New Market, Maryland. Liz is survived by sisters Norma Brinkley-Staley (Patrick Staley) of Monrovia, Dr. Susan Brinkley-Gowl (Wade Gowl) of Mt. Airy, and brother Secretary David Brinkley (Bethamy Beam), of Mt. Airy; step-children Jennifer Sponseller Webster (Chauncey Webster) of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania, and Michael A. Sponseller, of Washington, DC; and step grandchildren, George and Thomas Webster.
Aunt Lizzie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including David Gordon (“Captain Gordon”) Staub (Frederick), James Christopher Staub (Lisbon, Portugal), Ryan Patrick Staley (Monrovia), Paul Ross Brinkley-Staley (Brunswick), Hanna Staley Conner (Fredericksburg, VA), Erina Elizabeth Brinkley (Mt. Airy), and Margaret Brinkley-Henderson (Aberdeen, Scotland). She was predeceased by Lusa Staley (Monrovia) and David Ross Brinkley, Jr. (Daytona Beach, FL). There are also numerous cousins throughout the country, but locally, Diana Jamieson (Ballard Jamieson) of Bethesda and New Market, and Heidi Holtz of Syracuse, NY and New Market.
Liz was born on August 27, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland. The family moved to Frederick and then Marly Farm in New Market in 1958, where her passion for horses was born.
She attended Visitation Academy, where she met her life-long friend Dale Ganley Clabaugh.
Liz attended Linganore High School and graduated from the newly-opened Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 1970. In 1974 she graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College and returned to Frederick to teach in the Frederick County public schools. She coached basketball and hockey at Catoctin High School, and hockey at Hood College.
After college, she also began to fuel her passion for horses and riding. She coached individuals and teams of the Frederick Pony Club, and organized several horse shows to benefit the Pony Club and the New Market Hounds (known today as the New Market-Middletown Valley Hounds).
Liz’s father gave her some excellent advice: “Liz, if you want to make a lot of money, 98% of wealth was created in two areas: real estate and oil & gas; honey, there isn’t a lot of oil & gas in Maryland!” Taking his advice, she embarked on a very successful career change in 1977 in the Damascus office of Long and Foster Realtors, selling homes to families in Frederick and the surrounding counties. For several years, she was the top real estate producer in Frederick.
During this time, she met her husband, Michael, and, in their best year, they built and sold over 400 homes to families, especially in the Lake Linganore area.
Liz’s passion for equestrian sports continued to blossom as she showed hunters and jumpers in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and wintering in Wellington, Florida. She successfully imported warmblood horses from Germany and Eastern Europe, while training and showing under the tutelage of various trainers.
The pride and joy in her stable is “Dubya”, named after the 43rd President of the United States!
Together they captured the United States Equestrian Foundation Zone 3 Horse of the Year honors for 2005, 2006, and 2007. In 2007, they earned the Maryland Horse Shows Association Horse of the Year honors. In 2016 the Brinkley family was honored by being inducted into the Maryland Horse Show Association Hall of Fame at Camden Yards in Baltimore, a highlight of her equestrian career.
In July, 2012, at a competition in Pennsylvania, the first symptoms of her brain cancer emerged. She was diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma tumor at the University of Maryland Cancer Center. Patients are typically given 6-24 months to live, but with her fierce competitive spirit, Liz embarked on an aggressive experimental battle. Despite her medical team’s expectations, in a year she was “back in the saddle” riding Dubya.
In 2017, the cancer returned, and Liz pursued additional experimental treatment at the University. While she never fully regained her mobility, she was able to enjoy company and conversation with her husband, family, and friends. Liz was emotionally supported by the love of her Labrador, Barney, who also helped her recover from Covid last year. Unfortunately, Barney passed away 3 months ago.
The family expresses their thanks to the cancer and neurological teams at the University of Maryland, the teams at Frederick Memorial and Carroll County Hospitals, and the New Market and Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Companies for their many visits.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 18, 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 19, 11:00 a.m.at Grace Episcopal Church, 5740 Green Valley Road, New Market, Maryland. Entombment will follow in the New Market Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: New Market Cemetery Company, P. O. Box 78, New Market, MD 21774-0078, or Danny & Ron’s Rescue, 12161 Ken Adams Way, #110BB, Wellington, FL 33414.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.