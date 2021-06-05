Elizabeth Reinoehl Causey, 78, of Frederick went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021, after a prolonged battle with the brain disease Progressive Supernuclear Palsy (PSP).
Elizabeth was a graduate of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, earning a bachelor’s degree in music education. She taught elementary school music while living in Tallahassee, Florida, during her first year of marriage and then in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was deeply dedicated to helping her husband in his career of Christian music and ministry. A driving force of her life was nurturing her 10 grandchildren. She loved music, flowers, reading and the joy of helping others. For a number of years, Elizabeth became involved in the world of investments, serving as a broker’s assistant at several firms, including Legg Mason, Morgan Stanley and Edward Jones. She was very active in a number of churches over the years as an organist, choir member, soloist, children’s choir director and handbell choir director.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, the Rev. C. Harry Causey; two adult children, David Andrew Causey (Joanne), of Myersville, Maryland, and Deborah Elaine Hays (Art), of Gaithersburg, Maryland; one brother, James Martin Reinoehl, of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Bethany Causey, Kaitlyn Causey, Megan Causey, Ethan Hays, Abigail Hays, Evan Hays and Isaac Hays; and three stepgrandchildren, Luke Chenoweth, Olivia Chenoweth and Angie Chenoweth.
The family will gather for a private service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Sunday June 6, 2021. Those wishing to honor Elizabeth Causey may send a memorial gift to Covenant Fellowship Church, 8480-M Baltimore National Pike, Suite No. 104, Ellicott City, MD 21043; or to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.