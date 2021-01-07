Elizabeth Fletcher, 83, of Frederick, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. She was born in Jarrow, United Kingdom, on May 9, 1937.
Her father was in the British Air Force, and the family moved several times during her childhood. An extended time in Wales was her best experience at school and left her speaking Welsh. She came to the United States in 1964, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1980, when she committed to making her home in Maryland. She eventually earned her master’s degree in special education, becoming a special education teacher in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties of Maryland, specializing in kindergarten through the third grade.
Beth was a gardener with an exceptional talent for roses, and she was a lifelong skater, avid Scrabble player and friend.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas J. Fletcher; nephew, Michael; nieces, Tracy and Tricia; five great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as many friends and numerous students who learned to read because of her teaching.
No services are currently planned.
