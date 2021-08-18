Elizabeth Heineman

Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Heineman, age 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Tranquillity at Fredericktowne. She was born July 14, 1937, in Rochester, New York, to Frederick and Lois Dygert Lutz. She was married to William K. Heineman before his death in 2006. She attended Alfred University in Alfred, New York. She is survived by her children, sons Karl Heineman, of Darnestown, Maryland, Jeffrey Heineman, of New Market, Maryland, Stephen Heineman, of Ijamsville, Maryland; her daughter, Karin Heineman, of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren, Megan Heineman, Lilli Heineman, Max Heineman, Nicholas Heineman, Elyse Heineman and James Heineman; sister-in-law, Laura Lutz, of Dansville, New York; and nieces, Rebeka Fergusson-Lutz and Joelle Rooney-Lutz, of Rochester, New York. Betty had one brother, Peter Lutz, of Dansville, New York, who passed away in 2012.
Betty loved red wine, all the cats she could gather, playing bridge, bowling, crossword puzzles and most of all, spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. from 2-4 p.m. at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., in Frederick, Maryland. Betty’s niece and Pastor Rebeka Fergusson-Lutz will officiate.