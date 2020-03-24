Elizabeth Johns (Christian) went to be with her Jesus on March 22, 2020. Elizabeth was born on September 8, 1924, in Surgoinsville, TN, the daughter of William Christian and Mary (Alvis) Christian, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon McIntyre and Robert Johns. She was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. She was saved at 14 years old. She is survived by her children, Mary Christian of Mount Airy, MD, Rita Thompson, Vernon McIntyre, Donald McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, and George McIntyre, all of Ohio; and grandchildren, Eugene Christian Jr. and Missie, Andrew Christian and Betsy, Lori Johnson and Bub, Mary Stephenson and TJ, Michael McIntyre, Billie Hagerty and John, Sarah McIntyre, Josh McIntyre, and Lindsey McIntyre. She was preceded in death by her son, Garrett McIntyre; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Christian and Donald McIntyre Jr. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Colleen, Gene III, Drew, Keira, Ashley, Autumn, Tabby, Leland, Kayley, Maya, and Mason; as well as three great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Farrah, and Hudson; and brothers, James Christian, John Christian, George Christian, and Irvin Christian. She was preceded in death by brother, Russell Christian; and sisters, Clara Greer, Mae Ison, Ruby Hensley, Ruth Stacy, and Marie Johnson. Funeral services are by the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, MD. As a result of the coronavirus, services will only be for immediate family members with a limit of 10 people. Elizabeth loved people and everyone loved her. She will be greatly missed. We want to thank Montgomery Hospice for their amazing care, especially Ukay, Patricia, Jennifer, and Avis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
