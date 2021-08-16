Elizabeth Megan Lawton, age 41, born June 19, 1980 to Susan Ruckman of Frederick and the late Frank P. Lawton, died on August 13, 2021 due to a long-term lung condition.
Elizabeth attended Funkstown Elementary School and Boonsboro Junior High School. She graduated from Frederick High School and was an honors student at Frederick Community College. Her last position was at Citicorp; she previously worked at J.P. Morgan Chase and United Healthcare.
In addition to her mother, Susan Ruckman, Elizabeth is survived by her aunt and uncle Jennifer and Ed Thurnher, aunt Pamela Tyler, cousin Gary Lee Tyler and wife Nicole, cousins Robert Breach and Michael Breach, and her beloved cat Spirit. In addition to her father, the late Frank Lawton, Elizabeth is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, the late Robert and Lois Ruckman.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 — 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 21st at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday. Floral tributes are welcome.