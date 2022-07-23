Mrs. Elizabeth “Libby” Christina (Cordell) Abrecht, 80, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following several years of declining health. She was the wife of the late Gene William Abrecht, whom she was married to for 52 years. They spent 36 years of their lives in Middletown before moving to Hagerstown. Libby’s last residence was in Williamsport.
Born May 11, 1942, in Adamstown, she was the youngest daughter of Harvey and Helen (Castle) Cordell.
Enjoying her life fully, for Libby, meant bringing her loved ones together. She found great joy in hosting family cookouts, holidays, reunions, parties or family dinners. She loved gifting, whether it was her hand-painted ceramics, a dessert or a well-considered item she just knew you would love. A lover of children, she leaves behind a legacy of those she nurtured in her home day care over many years, as well as her strong and dedicated connection to her grandchildren.
Libby is survived by her daughters: Cindy Williams, of Phoenix, Arizona; Cris Carson (John), of Williamsport; and Cara Heinrich (Bill), of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her girls, Libby was devoted to her grandchildren: Jordan Williams (Megan), of Peoria, Arizona; Jaye Williams-Fay (Derek), of Mesa, Arizona; Nikki Carson-Marquis (Jared), of Grand Forks, North Dakota; Melissa Carson Malooly (Dan), of Frederick; Travis Carson, of Clovis, New Mexico; Kayla and Jason Heinrich, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; and Ryan Heinrich, of Wilmington, North Carolina. Libby had four great-grandchildren: Avery Williams; Ariadne and Petra Fay; and Nicole “Nikki” Heinrich.
She is also survived by beloved sister-in-law, Carolyn Abrecht, of Frederick; dear friends, Cris Ann Schultz, of Frederick, and Donna Hilliard, of Hagerstown; as well as cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Ashford. She leaves behind cherished sisters, Ruby Green, of Westminster, and Shirley “Ty” Krantz (Phil), of Middletown.
The Andrew K. Coffman Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with arrangements. Details for a celebration of Mrs. Abecht’s life — for the spring of 2023 — will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.