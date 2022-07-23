Elizabeth "Libby" C. "Libby" Abrecht

Mrs. Elizabeth “Libby” Christina (Cordell) Abrecht, 80, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, at Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following several years of declining health. She was the wife of the late Gene William Abrecht, whom she was married to for 52 years. They spent 36 years of their lives in Middletown before moving to Hagerstown. Libby’s last residence was in Williamsport.

Born May 11, 1942, in Adamstown, she was the youngest daughter of Harvey and Helen (Castle) Cordell.