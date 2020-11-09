Elizabeth "Libby" Hale

Elizabeth K Hale, “Libby,” of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Nov. 3, 2020.
Born on June 6, 1925, in Vulcan, WV, she was the daughter of the late A. Luther Knowles and Clover G. (Keith) Knowles; and mother of the late Holly Hale Palmer (1958- 2012).
She served the Frederick County Judiciary as a Court Reporter starting in 1994 retiring after over 20 years of service.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Amanda Atkinson and husband Brian, and Joshua James Brydon, of Minot, ND, and James E. Brydon III, of MN; great-grandchildren Brianna Ellis, Kimberly Brydon, James Brydon, Caleb Brydon, Gavin Brydon, and Dustin Brydon, several great-great-grandchildren, and friend and advocate, Ann Birely, of Gettysburg, PA. She was also blessed with many close and loyal friends.
A graveside service by will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., where Libby and her daughter Holly will be laid to rest together. The Rev. Steve Larsen of Calvary United Methodist Church will officiate.
Memorial contribution may be made in her name to Holly Hale Palmer Memorial Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD, 21701 www.frederickcountygives.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.