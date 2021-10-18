Elizabeth "Libby" Hildebrand

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Elizabeth A. “Libby” Hildebrand was called home to Heaven to rest and live pain free.
Libby was born in Frederick, Maryland on March 11, 1935 to the parents she is now reunited with, Arthur and Gertie Kolb (Edwards).
She was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1953, where she met her husband of 67 years, Jack E. Hildebrand.
Libby worked 4 years in the 1960s as a school crossing guard when that organization was part of the Frederick City Police Dept. Later, was employed for 25 years with Sears and Roebuck when she retired.
Libby was a member of the Edgewood Church of God, Frederick, where she was happy being apart of the “Young at Heart “ Group. She loved her “Birds,” The Baltimore Orioles of which she watched many games and happily sitting on her windowsill in her room at Citizens Nursing Homewere many memorabilia given to her by friends.
Family left behind by Libby’s passing are her husband, Jack Hildebrand, Daughter Debbi Weddle (Randy) of Hanover, Pa. Son, Brian Hildebrand (Debi) of Walkersville,. Son-n-law James G. Wathen Jr. of Charlestown, WV. Sister-n-law, Carole Walsh of Frederick.
Loves of her life, her seven grandchildren, Stephanie Phelps (Jon) of Hagerstown, Matthew Lillard (Paula) of Leonardtown, J. Gywn Wathen (Lindsy) of Rapid City, S.D.; Christopher (Danny) Smith (Tasha) of Hagerstown, Brooke Shadle (Billy) of Thurmont, Andrew Smith (Melissa) of Waynesboro, Pa. Brian (Nick) Hildebrand (Jessica) of Keedysville, two nieces, Sharon Pyle of Thurmont; Sandi Jones of Charlestown, WV; two nephews, Darrell Kolb and; David Walsh, both of Frederick.
Libby also leaves behind her pride and joys, 15 great-grandchildren; Garrett; Regan; Riley; Hailey; Macey; Sydney; Caiden; Charlotte; Kaitlyn; Gage; Madison; Ayden; Colton; Niklas and Emily and great-great-granddaughter, Natalie, (Natty) Family predeceasing Libby was a brother, Roland Kolb, sister, Peggy Wagner; great-grandson Joshua Phelps; loving daughters,Cheryl Wathen and Wendy Smith. Libby was the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Private interment will be later in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made in her memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
