On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Elizabeth A. “Libby” Hildebrand was called home to heaven to rest and live pain-free.
Libby was born in Frederick, Maryland, March 11, 1935, to the parents she is now reunited with, Arthur and Gertie Kolb (Edwards).
She was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1953, where she met her husband of 67 years, Jack E. Hildebrand.
Libby worked four years in the 1960s as a school crossing guard when her organization was part of the Frederick City Police Department. Later, she was employed for 25 years with Sears, Roebuck and Co. before retiring.
Libby was a member of the Edgewood Church of God, Frederick, where she was happy being a part of the “Young at Heart” Group. She loved her “Birds,” the Baltimore Orioles, watching many games, and happily sitting on her windowsill in her room at Citizens Nursing Home were many memorabilia items given to her by friends.
Family left behind by Libby’s passing are her husband, Jack Hildebrand; daughter, Debbi Weddle (Randy), of Hanover, Pennsylvania; son, Brian Hildebrand (Debi), of Walkersville; son-in-law James G. Wathen Jr., of Charlestown, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Carole Walsh, of Frederick; loves of her life, her seven grandchildren, Stephanie Phelps (Jon), of Hagerstown, Matthew Lillard (Paula), of Leonardtown, J. Gywn Wathen (Lindsy), of Rapid City, South Dakota, Christopher (Danny) Smith (Tasha), of Hagerstown, Brooke Shadle (Billy), of Thurmont, Andrew Smith (Melissa), of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and Brian (Nick) Hildebrand (Jessica), of Keedysville; two nieces, Sharon Pyle, of Thurmont, and Sandi Jones, of Charlestown, West Virginia; and two nephews, Darrell Kolb and David Walsh, both of Frederick.
Libby also leaves behind her pride and joys, 15 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Regan, Riley, Hailey, Macey, Sydney, Caiden, Charlotte, Kaitlyn, Gage, Madison, Ayden, Colton, Niklas and Emily; and great-great-granddaughter, Natalie (Natty). Family predeceasing Libby were a brother, Roland Kolb; sister, Peggy Wagner; great-grandson Joshua Phelps; and loving daughters, Cheryl Wathen and Wendy Smith. Libby was the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Private interment will be later in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
