Elizabeth “Lisa” J. Haynes, 75, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her residence with her family present.
Born Feb. 5, 1947, in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, she was the adopted daughter of Edward Archer and Elizabeth (Way) Archer.
She was the loving wife of Edgar D. Haynes, her husband of 53 years.
She retired as an accountant from the Federal Bureau of Prisons Central Office after 15 years.
Lisa was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and she was a Lady Commander of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Lisa was the instituting regent of the parish Catholic Daughters Court, past second vice state regent and past state secretary.
She enjoyed arts and crafts but especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Todd Haynes and wife Stacey, and Terri Stockman and husband Scott; grandchildren, Miyah (fiance Robert), Mikayla, Brett, Samson, Kara, Luke and Shawn; and great-granddaughter, Alaina.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy; and grandson, Tyler.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. Msgr. Robert Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Petersville), Knoxville, MD 21758.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.