Elizabeth McKee

In loving memory of Elizabeth Dawn (Momaw) McKee, loving mother, grandmother and friend, went to meet our savior Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:51 p.m.
Dawn was survived by her son Jason, her grandchildren Cody, Dylan, Sofia, Brittany and Megan as well as her beloved Chief and loved them “To the moon and back”.
Dawn dedicated her life to her family, friends and The Villages of Rockville.
Dawn was loved by so many and the family would like to extend their appreciation for all of the support and prayers.
The family would also like to give special thanks to Sue Gossage. We love you Sue.
“Dance Momma, Dance”.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.