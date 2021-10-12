Elizabeth “Midge” Aitken Bell, age 62, of Woodsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Kline Hospice, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born June 3, 1959, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Richard Aitken Jr. and Margaret J. Fritz Aitken. She was the wife of James Bell, her husband of 42 years.
Midge was a 1977 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick. She was formerly employed as the manager of the first McDonald’s in Frederick from 1977 to 1979 and then worked for 25 years with Kmart, Frederick. Most recently she worked for Southern States, Woodsboro. She also worked as a bartender at the Woodsboro American Legion until 2019.
She was an active member of the Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co.
Midge was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and enjoyed gardening, watching crime shows on television and volunteering with the fire company crab feeds. She also had a candy crush obsession, completing up to level 3879.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughter, Jennifer Bell Foley and husband David, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Connor and Brennan Foley; sisters-in-law, Debbie Sweeney, and Terry Sweeney and husband Bern, all of Thurmont, and Susie Trout and husband Daryl, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered by her many friends, including Libby, Tammy, Debbie and Connie.
She was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Aitken; brother-in-law, Randy Sweeney; nephew, Christopher Sweeney; and great-nephew, Brady West.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. A celebration of life service will be he held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The Rev. Dahl Drenning will officiate.
Casual attire is preferred.
Private interment will be in the Mountain Christian Church cemetery, Joppa, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice, c/o Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com