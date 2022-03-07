Elizabeth P. Graybeal

Elizabeth “Libby” P. Graybeal (Plunkert), 94, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Somerford Place in Frederick, MD. Born on January 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank McKinney and Pauline McKinney, nee Stover). She was the loving wife of John C. Graybeal Sr., to whom she was married 42 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward W. Plunkert Jr.
Libby was a teacher’s aide for 14 years. She was a seamstress her entire life. She loved sewing clothes for her children and thoroughly enjoyed making drapes. Libby and John spent lots of time together playing golf, antiquing, and traveling in their motor home. They visited 49 states. She was a fabulous cook. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are children Debbie Owen and husband Mike of FL, Denise Hoover and husband Jim, Dorinda Bartlett and husband Randy, and David Plunkert and wife Joyce, all of MD; brother William McKinney; stepchildren Jack Graybeal and wife Barbara, Jay A. Graybeal and wife Doris, all of MD, and Joel M. Graybeal and wife Caroline of NC; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her first husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and fourbrothers.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Westminster Church of the Brethren, 19 Bond St., Westminster, MD 21157, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the Westminster Church of the Brethren, C/O Deacon Fund.
Arrangements by Myers- Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., Westminster.