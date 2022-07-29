Elizabeth Peaslee Cain

Elizabeth (Lib) Peaslee Cain died peacefully on July 17, 2022. She was 102 years old.
She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert Lloyd Cain; sisters, Mildred P. Lundberg and Margaret P. Danforth; and brother-in-law, Walter S. Cain. She is survived by children, Stephen L. Cain, of Washington, D.C., David H. Cain, of New York City, Dr. Robert W. (Cris) Cain of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mary C. Taylor (Dalton), of Chantilly, Virginia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with beloved nieces, Suzanne Bartels and Karen Lundberg Bennis, and nephew, Carl Lundberg, and their respective families.
Elizabeth, daughter of Roy William and Alta Hall Peaslee, was born June 16, 1920, in Concord, New Hampshire. After attending Concord High, she attended the University of Maine, Orono, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree and served as president of Tri Delta sorority in her senior year.
During her service as a WAVE during World War II, she met and married Herbert L. Cain. They settled in the Washington, D.C., area and moved to Damascus, Maryland, where they raised a family and became active in community affairs.
Together with her husband, Lib was a founding member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, and through St. Anne’s, they helped establish community outreach efforts. She was instrumental in establishing Damascus HELP (which provides assistance to those in need) and worked to create Widening Horizons, established to meet unfulfilled needs of local seniors. Widening Horizons is now a countywide program maintained by the Montgomery County Department of Recreation. She and her husband supported the establishment of the Damascus Public Library, where Herb served on its first advisory board. She did volunteer work for Montgomery Hospice and Meals on Wheels.
Lib was a master baker and won numerous awards for her knitting and needlework from the Damascus Community and Montgomery County Fairs. In addition to many friends and family, she leaves a wardrobe of ensembles, with hues artfully selected to complement her rosy complexion and enough bars of soap to serve a small army.
She embraced as home her assisted living facility at Raphael House in Potomac, Maryland, where a wonderfully considerate and attentive staff cared for her. St. Anne’s Church generously sustained her faith with visits, administering sacraments, bringing flowers and gracing residents doors with wreaths. The fine caregivers at Casey House provided first-rate hospice care for which Elizabeth’s family is grateful.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at St. Anne’s Church, 25100 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. She will be interred in the Cain family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Asheville, North Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) at essentialtremor.org.