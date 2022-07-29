Elizabeth Peaslee Cain

Elizabeth (Lib) Peaslee Cain died peacefully on July 17, 2022. She was 102 years old.

She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert Lloyd Cain; sisters, Mildred P. Lundberg and Margaret P. Danforth; and brother-in-law, Walter S. Cain. She is survived by children, Stephen L. Cain, of Washington, D.C., David H. Cain, of New York City, Dr. Robert W. (Cris) Cain of Charleston, South Carolina, and Mary C. Taylor (Dalton), of Chantilly, Virginia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with beloved nieces, Suzanne Bartels and Karen Lundberg Bennis, and nephew, Carl Lundberg, and their respective families.