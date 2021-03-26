Elizabeth Rose Poole, 38 weeks, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her home near Libertytown. She was the daughter of Brandon Scott Poole and Evangeline Rose Davis.
In addition to her parents she is survived by maternal grandparents, Bernadette and Ronald Davis and paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Renee Poole, all of near Libertytown; and siblings, Wesley Jude, Claudio, and Jolene Pastorfield and Noelle, Nikola, Linus and Judah Poole.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, with the Rev. Fr. Chuck Wible as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
