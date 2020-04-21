Elizabeth Rice

Elizabeth Jean Rice, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Homer L. Rice, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1995.
Born August 7, 1928, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Cora Nicholson. She grew up in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania with her brother, Paul Nicholson, who also preceded her in death.
Upon graduation from high school, Elizabeth attended Frederick Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Robert Hughes for over 30 years. She was a devout member of Parkway Community Church and Salvation Army Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joye Hicks (Russell) John Rice (Cheryl), Byron Rice, and Nancy Jane Bolyard (Ralph); five grandchildren, Leslie Plummer Hicks (Rob), Rusty Hicks (Michelle), Ralph Bolyard (Jenn), Danielle Rodriguez Rice, Eric Bolyard; and 10 great-grandchildren, Amanda Plummer, Sarah Plummer, Zack Bolyard, Jessey Bolyard, Emma Bolyard, Mackenzie Bolyard, Lyndsie Bolyard, Zach Bolyard, Peyton Bolyard and Cooper Bolyard. A private funeral service will be held, for immediate family members, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the families ask that memorial donations be made in her name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.