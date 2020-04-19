Elizabeth Rice

Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Rice, 91, of Frederick died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Frederick Health & Rehab. Center. She was the wife of the late Homer L. Rice, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1995.
Born August 7, 1928 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Cora Nicholson. She grew up in Lock Haven, NY with her brother, Paul Nicholson, who also preceded her in death.
Upon graduation from high school, Mrs. Rice attended Frederick Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Robert Hughes for over 30 years. She was a member of Parkway Community Church and Salvation Army Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joye Hicks (Russell) John Rice (Cheryl), Byron Rice, and N. Jane Bolyard (Ralph), five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be private due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date.