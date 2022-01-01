Elizabeth Riggs

Elizabeth "Betsy" Riggs, 82, of Poolesville, MD, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Born Elizabeth Ann Blakley in Detroit, Michigan, she was the only child of Elizabeth Ann (Grant) and Harry Leggatt Blakley.
She earned a BA and MA in Economics from the University of Michigan. She has been a devoted Wolverine (football) fan for life and has a commemorative brick at the stadium carved "Elizabeth Blakley, Alumna 1961". She instilled a love of football and ice hockey to her family, embracing the Washington Football Team and the Washington Capitals after moving to Maryland.
She worked for the Federal Reserve Board for over 30 years. She started in Oct. 1967, excelled in the new field of computer science, and retired as an Officer of the Board of Governors with the title of Assistant Director, Hardware and Software Systems.
She is predeceased by her step-brother Richard Koenig, and her cousin Lynda Heidman, who she thought of like a sister.
She is survived by her three children Margaret Riggs, Susan Riggs, and William Riggs and was a devoted Grammy to Degenet. She is also survived by her cousin Winifred Motherwell and her children, Lisa, Molly and John and cousin Mike Fox.
She was an avid reader, loved history and gardening.
She was a dedicated Unitarian Universalist, helping with founding of the Sugarloaf Congregation of Unitarian Universalists.
There are no plans for an in-person memorial service due to Covid. The family is planning a remote service, no date set.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.