Elizabeth Gloria Vermeer, 91, of Frederick, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Frans Vermeer, her husband of 53 years.
Elizabeth was born on March 9, 1929 in New York City. She lived for much of her life in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1947. She was a dress fitter and seamstress by trade, and worked for many years at the former Bonwit Teller & Co. located on Fifth Avenue. She married in 1966 and thereafter devoted her life to her children and family. Her final 25 years were spent in Frederick, Maryland. She was a faithful parish member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Elizabeth liked sewing, bowling, traveling, and she also enjoyed writing and keeping in contact with her many friends. Most of all, her greatest love was her husband and family, including her grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Edward Franz Vermeer and wife Angela, and Laurence Vermeer and wife Laura; six grandchildren, Alexis, Trenton, Sierra, Ashley, Nicholas, and Luke; a brother-in-law, Dick Vermeer and wife Norma, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Emily, and by her husband earlier this year.
There will be a private burial service with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick.