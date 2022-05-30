Elizabeth Wimer Marsh, 84, of Frederick, passed from this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Pro Medica Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Silver Spring, MD. She was the loving wife of James R. Marsh.
Born on March 4, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Vaughan Wimer and Ruby Cloe (Allard) Wimer.
She was a 1954 graduate in Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, MO and a 1957 graduate of Silver Lake High School in Silver Lake, IN. Elizabeth received her bachelor’s degree from Gallaudet College (now Gallaudet University) in 1964. She married James R. Marsh at Silver Lake, IN on December 31, 1966.
She worked as a data processing key puncher at Indiana Department of Motor Vehicles in Indianapolis, IN, librarian at Catholic University of America, dormitory supervisor at Maryland School for the Deaf and was the Head Elementary Dormitory Supervisor at Maryland School for the Deaf before she retired in 2000.
Elizabeth was a member of Delta Epsilon Sorority, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She enjoyed genealogy, reading, traveling, and was a royal watcher.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Albert J. Marsh and John T. Marsh (Katie); brother, Robert L. Wimer (Melinda); and nephews, Adam Wimer and Jeremy Wimer.
The Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.