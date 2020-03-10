Mrs. Elizabeth Frances “Betty” Woods, 94, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord, Jesus and her family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Frederick Health Hospital. Betty was born in Woodside, Queens, New York on July 6, 1925.
She was the last surviving sibling from her family of seven sisters and one brother. Her parents, Elizabeth Wolfling Meier age 69 and her father George Meier age 65, passed away in the 1960s. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Woods, age 83 who died November 29, 2007. They were married for 60 years.
Betty resided at Glade Valley Nursing Home in Walkersville since October 7, 2018, where she received excellent care. Previously she and her husband Bob lived next door to their daughter, Patty and husband Bill Harrigan for 35 years in Myersville.
Betty was a strong believer in her Catholic Christian faith and was a gentle, loving soul, who took joy in helping others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker and friend.
In addition to her daughter and husband, Betty is survivied by her son, Jerry Woods and wife Mary Ann, of Congers, NY; seven grandchildren, Bob Harrigan, Tom Harrigan, John Harrigan and wife Julie, Mike Harrigan and wife Marta, Kathy Harrigan Ten Eyck and husband James, Christian Woods and Ashley Woods; nine great-grandchildren, Patrick, Addyson, Liam, Finn, Jude, Georgia, Austin, Jameson and Gemma and many nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered lovingly by her special best friend, Joanne Seiser.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 11, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second Street, Frederick. Interment will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, next to her husband Bob. A luncheon will follow at the parish hall after the burial.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Frederick Health Hospice, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.