Ellen Berney

Ellen F. Berney, 81, of Walkersville, passed away July 25, 2021.
Ellen was born May 17, 1940 to the late Simon and Jeanne (Frank) Fuerst in Cleveland Ohio. She attended Cleveland Heights High School where she graduated with the class of 1958. She then attended Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri (currently known as Barnes College of Nursing at University of Missouri) where she graduated in 1961 with a Registered Nurse degree. She utilized that degree to work as a registered nurse for 29 years.
She retired in the mid 1980s to join her husband in his video production business. She taught herself a whole new career. She became a graphic designer and taught herself Photoshop to do photo restoration. She designed thousands of VHS and DVD covers for clients.
Ellen was a member of the Metropolitan Washington Old Time Radio Club. She was also a long time member of ProNet, a Frederick’s women’s club started in 1986, that gave several scholarships each year to women pursuing their education.
Ellen was a vivacious, strong-minded, generous person. She always gave of herself. She didn’t even know she was helping; it just came naturally to her. Her friends and relatives’ drawers are filled with sweaters and vests that she made. She was a short order cook, and made cakes for every occasion. She was definitely a giver!
Ellen leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Fred S. Berney, whom she married February 23, 1964; sons, Stephen Berney (Kim), and Ahron and Heather Berney; sister, Susan Rieger (Rick); brother, Donald Fuerst (Jo Anne); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Warren and Marilyn Berney; nieces and nephews, Josh and Iris Berney, Jonathan Berney, Joe and Debbie Zimmerman, and Stuart and Donna Zimmerman; grandchildren, Shannan and Zack Zoback, Brandan and Sarah Berney, and Dylan Berney; and great-grandchildren, Rylynn Zoback, and Maverick Zoback.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, a disease Ellen courageously fought for 7 years, in Ellen’s name at https://www.alz.org/.