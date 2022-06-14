Ellen Boone

Mrs. Ellen Darlene Boone, 70, of West Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born Aug. 27, 1951, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Guy V. Lewis Jr. and Mary E. Horman Lewis.
She was the loving wife of the late Christopher William Boone Sr., who died on March 3, 2022.
Darlene was a kind, beautiful soul who was never afraid to make one blush. She was free-spirited, speaking her mind and loving to play jokes on others. Anyone who knew her was touched by her humor and kindness.
She is￼ survived by her children, Kristy Queen, Gary Biser Jr. and wife Stacy, and Robert Queen III; sister, Susan Billet and husband Mark; two brothers, David Lewis and wife Lucinda, and Guy V. Lewis and wife Penny; grandchildren, Gary, Tyler, Chelsey, Michael, Colton, Robert and Laura; and five great-grandchildren. Darlene will be missed by Missy Miss.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Tabitha Queen; and one granddaughter, Kristi Lae Queen.
There will be a celebration of life to honor her from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at American Legion Post 11, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.
