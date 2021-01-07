Ellen Doane

Ellen Marie Doane, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital with her husband of 50 years, Robert Doane, by her side. Born on Aug. 15, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James McWilliams and Mary Krah McWilliams, of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
In her early years, Ellen was a Montgomery County Public School teacher. This was a job she loved, but after relocating to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she chose to give up teaching to stay home and raise her two daughters. As a mother, Ellen was an active member of her community in Johnstown, teaching Sunday school, participating in all the girls’ school events and giving of her time to others.
Ellen later worked for LaPetite in Frederick, Maryland, as a teacher, and then a director. She also spent many years working for the State of Maryland as a child care licensing specialist until her retirement. Ellen was an active member in her church community until her stroke in 2016, serving as a lector and organizing Grandma’s Attic for the church’s country fair.
Ellen loved her husband, her girls, her boys (the girls’ husbands) and especially her five grandchildren. Ellen found so much pride in being a full-time loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was patient, kind and generous and had a beautiful heart and soul. Ellen was a beloved friend and sister and will be missed dearly by many.
She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Doane; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and James Study; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Kyle Neubauer; grandchildren, Steph and Courtney Study, and Nathan, Garrett and Emma Neubauer. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane McWilliams; brother-in-law, John Jones; brother, James McWilliams; and sister, Janet Metz. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert McWilliams; and her nephew, Sgt. David James Smith, USMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.resthaven.us.