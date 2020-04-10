Ellen Gardiner

Ms. Ellen Ann Gardiner, 83, of Frederick, passed away at Frederick Memorial Hospital on March 19, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Washington, DC, Ellen was the daughter of the late Hampton E. and Thelma Bohrer. She grew up and lived for many years in Gaithersburg, MD before moving to Frederick.
She attended and received her Master's degree from the University of Maryland and was an art teacher at Washington Grove Elementary, Laytonsville Elementary, and for many years at Brown Station Elementary in Montgomery County, before retiring. She was involved with the Montgomery County PTA, many art projects with the Gaithersburg Heritage Alliance, enjoyed volunteering, and her beloved pets. She will be remembered for many selfless acts of kindness during her years of volunteer service, her ready smile and good sense of humor, and strong love of family.
Ms. Gardiner is survived by her daughter, Kelly Gardiner; sisters Sharon B. Mears (Rex), Sandra Sengstack (James), grandson Robert Gilbertz, niece Paige MacSorley (Bruce), and nephews Patrick Bohrer (Kathy), Todd Sengstack, and Brandon Sengstack (Alexis), and many other beloved family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, son G. Michael Gardiner, and former husband George I. Gardiner.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AWLFC, or your charity of choice.