Ellen Huffer

Ellen Caroline Huffer, 96, of Frederick, passed away at home Oct. 26, 2021.
Ellen was born Dec. 21, 1924, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late O. Clayton and Mamie (Ramsburg) Stull. She worked as a nurse’s assistant, and she enjoyed gardening, board games and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Atlee “Jake” Huffer; and siblings, Sherman C. Stull, Floyd H. Stull, Lola I. Nusbaum, Margaret E. Horton and G. Marie Altman.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to Sandi and Dan Liscinsky, her neighbors, for their continued friendship and support to Ellen.
A visitation will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at www.nation albreastcancer.org.