Ellen Oden

Mrs. Ellen Thelma Oden, 70, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away at home on Dec. 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald Oden, her husband of 53 years.
Born Oct. 4, 1950 in Frederick, Ellen was the daughter of the late Eugene & Thelma Harrison. Ellen was known as a jack-of-all-trades and held several different jobs during her working career.
In addition to her loving husband, Donald, Mrs. Oden is survived by four children, Tammy Griffith of Hyattstown, MD, Jimmy Joe Droneburg-Oden of Kearneysville, WV, Paula Denise Wilt of McConnellsburg, PA, and Donna Lynn Weese of Pennsylvania; siblings, Wendell Bollinger of Hagerstown, Larry Franklin Harrison & wife Rita of Ranson, WV, Glenn Elwood Harrison of Smithsburg, MD, Elaine Edmonds of Mt. Pleasant, MD, and Daniel Harrison & wife Edith of Mountaindale, MD; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Mrs. Oden’s life will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to any ASPCA.