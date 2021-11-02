Ellen Virginia Hawkins Hildebrand of Rocky Glade Farms of Woodsboro went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late R. LeRoy Hildebrand, who passed away on October 2, 2013. They were married on June 27, 1954.
Ellen was born in Urbana, Maryland, on October 2, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Gilmer Richard and Lucy Viola Woodfield Hawkins. Ellen was a 1944 graduate of Frederick High School, where she excelled in typing class and played on the basketball team.
Ellen grew up in a large family in Urbana where she learned the value of hard work while working with her family in her father’s farm produce business. They raised and marketed vegetables, chickens, and eggs throughout Frederick and surrounding counties and the Farmer’s Market in Washington, DC. After her marriage to LeRoy, Ellen worked hard raising her four children and working on the family’s dairy farm (including milking, raising calves, canning, and bookkeeping). She was known for her dedication to God, her family and the family farm.
Ellen was also employed for a time by Sears in the catalog department, the Woodsboro Livestock Auction, and Frederick County Public Schools from where she retired after 20 years as a school bus driver.
Besides her husband and parents, Ellen was predeceased by brothers Windsor Hawkins, Kenneth Hawkins, Hubert Hawkins (Arlene), and Edwin Hawkins (Ruth); sisters Katherine Hawkins Crittenden (Glen) and Mayetta Hawkins Boyer (Ridgely); and niece Gail Wood and nephews Jere Trout and Bobby Hawkins. On her husband’s side, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Ann Hildebrand Gordon; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Eyler, and J. Henry Hildebrand (Virginia).
She is survived by her children — Marlin Hildebrand (Julie), Gary Hildebrand (Lisa Storks), Nevin Hildebrand (Lisa Boone), and Shelbia Criss (Bob). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren — Jessica Wiles, Sarah Hildebrand, Laura Hildebrand-Rodriguez (Ben), Allen Hildebrand, Ashley Storm (David), Josie Semelsberger (Michael), Savannah Rhoderick (Nathan), Bridget Keeney (Jake), Grant Hildebrand, Zephan Harnish, and Delaney Harnish; and 11 great-grandchildren — Jackson, Connor, and Marshall Wiles; Travis, Lillian, and Jase Storm; Cannon, Zoa, and Lottie Semelsberger; Harvey Rhoderick; and Sebastian Rodriguez. Also surviving are one sister Jean Wood (Edwin) and one brother Earl Hawkins, as well as sisters-in-law Janice Hawkins, Nancy Trout (Del), and Doris Eyler. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Ellen treasured her close friendships with her best friends Mary Kline and Noni Williams.
Ellen and LeRoy enjoyed travelling together visiting many states throughout the U.S. with the Farm Bureau and with their good friends, the late Howard and Ann Campbell. An accomplished seamstress, Ellen made wedding and bridesmaids dresses for several weddings, including her own. She was well known for her cooking and baking skills—her fried chicken, pies, applesauce cakes, fruit cakes, deviled eggs and homemade root beer were very popular with her family and the many farm workers she fed over the years.
Ellen was the consummate caregiver. For about ten years (starting when she was still in her teens), she provided loving care to her mother and younger siblings after her mother’s stroke. She also took care of her husband LeRoy for several years until his passing in 2013.
Church membership was very important to Ellen. She grew up attending and singing in the choir at Urbana Methodist Church, something she would continue to do wherever she was a member for over 60 years. After she was married, she attended Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. For the last several years, she was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Walkersville. She was also a member of Gideons of Frederick County and Frederick County Farm Bureau.
Special thanks to Judy Beall for her loving care during her final months; the wonderful Frederick Health Hospice nursing staff — April, Jen, Allison, Patty, and Sonya; and Pastor Dahl Drenning.
Ellen found great comfort in her favorite bible verses — Philippians 4:13 and Psalms 91 and believed that “Everything works better when we work together.”
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 3, from 1-3PM and 6-8PM at Hartzler Funeral Home in Woodsboro. The funeral will take place on Thursday, November 4, at 11AM, at the funeral home. Pastor C. Dahl Drenning will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Woodsboro. Pallbearers will be grandsons — Allen Hildebrand, Grant Hildebrand, and Zephan Harnish; nephews — Ridgely Boyer, Billy Hawkins, David Hawkins, and Donnie Wood; and special long-time friend — Harold (Jake) Fogle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Hope Cemetery Fund, Calvary Assembly of God, Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Frederick County.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.