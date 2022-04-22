Elliott McGhee

Elliott Myles McGhee, of Walkersville, Maryland, was received into God’s heavenly embrace Friday April 15, 2022.
During his two and a half years, he treated each day as a new adventure to be experienced, sharing a smile with everyone he met along the way.
Elliott loved to be outside playing, running and “exploring”! He would always stop to investigate something new, smell a flower, splash in a puddle or pick something up to take home to put in his treasure box. At the end of each day, he would line up all his vehicles so they would be ready to go again.
He adored his dog, Koda, and riding his scooter all over the place. He was fascinated with trains, construction equipment and trucks of all kinds, both big and small. He liked to draw, sing songs, solve puzzles, read books, go swimming, and help in the kitchen.
Elliott enjoyed attending and making friends at The Learning Bee school where he experienced and learned new things every day.
Survivors include his mother and father, Jessica and Brenton McGhee; grandparents, Bill and Jacqueline Nix, and Chris and Gail McGhee; Aunt Lindsay and Uncle Scott Dingman; Aunts Heather McGhee and Courtney Nix; along with numerous other relatives and family friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Myles.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 30, 2022, at the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church with visitors being received after the service in the church’s Fellowship Hall. A private burial service will take place at Oak Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pittman Fund of the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (fredericksburgpc.org) in Elliott’s memory.