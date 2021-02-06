Ellis Ellsworth Mullinix 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland passed away Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at the Genesis Homewood Center in Baltimore. He was the husband of the late Vada Mullinix, his wife of 63 years. They were married Dec. 26, 1953.
Born Sept. 15, 1932, at home, in Mount Airy.
He was a son of the late Norman Ellsworth Mullinix and the late Frances Louise Mullinix Johnson.
Ellis attended Frederick High School, and he got his G.E.D. April 30, 1976. He worked at National Institutes of Health in Bethesda for 38 years. Ellis worked 23 years running projectors at the Mount Airy and Druid Theaters. He also ran a machine shop for many years from his home.
He enjoyed working on clocks and traveling and being with his family, telling jokes, and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his children, Dale M. Mullinix and his wife Heidi; Tobi L. Shirk and her husband William; Gina L. Fleming and her husband Jeff; and Beverly J. Twigg and her husband Michael; 15 grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Becky; Jeffrey and his wife Cheryl; Brian and his wife Megan; Shawn and his girlfriend Kelly; Jaime; Derrick and his wife Michelle; Michele and husband Sean; Ashley and her husband Daryl; Michael and his wife Becca; Thomas and his wife Jessica; Katie and her husband Chris; Nicole; Cassandra; Robert and his wife Alyssa; and William and his wife Stephany; 17 great grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, Tyler, and Brianna Shirk; McKenzie and Logan Kelly; Darla Haberlin; Tyler, Ben, Addison and Makenna Davis; Kianna Fleming; Ian and Camdan Mullinix; Sebastian Sowry, Dalton Mullinix and Theodore Mullinix; three sisters, Shirley Hartman, Ardean Watkins and Linda Beale.
Besides his wife Vada he is preceded in death by a son Bruce Mullinix; brother Harold Mullinix and his wife Jeannie; brothers-in-law: Harvey Hartman, William Watkins, and Bruce Beale, stepfather Earl Johnson, and nephews Michael Beale, Jerry and Larry Hartman.
There will be no calling at the funeral home. A graveside service and burial will be held Monday, February 8, at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, Maryland 21701. Rev. D.D. Adams his pastor will officiate. In compliance with Covid 19 restrictions those attending must wear a mask or face covering and observe social distance.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Ellis’s name to Providence United Methodist Church, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, Maryland 21770.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com