Ellis “Frank” Shipe, 90, of Union Bridge, MD, passed away on July 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Soley and Etta Shipe, and husband of the late Carol Ann Shipe. He is survived by his four children, Michael Shipe (Dottie) of Hagerstown, MD, Thomas Shipe (Jeanine) of Poolesville, MD, Linda Schuck of Union Bridge, MD, and Janet Shipe-Stanek (Robert) of Brookeville, MD. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and his sister, Cammy Sell, of Pennsylvania. Frank grew up on a Brookville, MD, farm as the second youngest of 11 children. He married Carol and moved to Damascus, Maryland, where he raised his four children. He initially worked at B.M. Woodfield’s Ford before going to work for the Montgomery County Government in Rockville, Maryland. Although he retired from the county at the age of 55 to a 10-acre farm he established in Union Bridge, he continued to work a second career with Gaithersburg Equipment Company until age 78. Once fully retired, he tended to the several steers he raised each year and eventually established a team of 10 miniature horses. His place still is the home of a couple dozen antique tractors he restored, along with several working tractors. He stopped baling his own hay several years ago, but still drove to church every Sunday and only last week had one of his boys mount up in the bucket of his front end loader tractor as he raised him up to trim a few tree limbs for him. He truly loved the farm life up until the end much like he began his life back in Brookville. A graveside service will be held a1 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Goshen Cemetery, 8410 Brink Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20882. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
