Elmer Bollinger Jr.

Elmer William “Bill” “BB” “Pappy” Bollinger Jr., 69, of Thurmont, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.
Born July 25, 1950 in Thurmont, Maryland he was the son of the late Elmer W. Bollinger Sr. and Victorine Marie Ridenour Bollinger.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by three brothers, Wayne Bollinger, Jacob Bollinger,and Robert Barrett.
Bill was a 1968 graduate of Thurmont High School and was drafted to serve his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
He was a member of Living Word Ministries Church of Blue Ridge Summit, Thurmont Legion Post 168, and Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post 6918.
Bill enjoyed many activities through the years including fishing, butchering, and listening to bluegrass music, especially Larry Sparks. He also liked to travel among some his beloved destinations including Wyoming and the Little Grand Canyon in Pennsylvania.
Bill loved the Pennsylvania Farm Show, especially watching the horse pull. He was a jokester and appreciated a good conversation and spending time with his family and friends.
He was employed by W.F. Wilson as an equipment operator for 40 years and worked part time for Shuff’s Meats.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Donna, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Daniel Bollinger, Carrie Bollinger (Scott Thomson), Josh Bollinger (Jeanine); grandchildren Vanessa, Valarie, T.J., Jeremiah, Ellia, Nicole, ; brother Larry Bollinger, sisters Nancy (Garry) Coulter, Vicky O’Donoghue, Shirley Johnson, Pam Delauter, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Brian O’Connor, the James Stockman Cancer Center, Dr. Aaron Rapoport and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Guardian Hose Company Activities Building in Thurmont, MD with a memorial service following promptly at 4 p.m. The Pastor Warren Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s name to Living Word Ministries 13722 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214.
Bill’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com.