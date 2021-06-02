Elmer "Ernie" Baker

Elmer Ernest “Ernie” Baker, age 98, of Woodsboro, died peacefully at Kline Hospice House near Mount Airy. Born March 19, 1923, in Woodsboro, he was the son of the late John D. and Nellie Cramer Baker. He was the loving husband of Jean Baker, whom he married June 12, 1956.
Surviving are children, Roy L. Baker, and Linda Hormes and husband Geary, all of Woodsboro, Paul Baker, of Melbourne, Florida, and Marie Poole and husband Kevin, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and one granddaughter, Cassandra Poole. He was the last of his immediate family, predeceased by sisters, Viola Rippeon, Helen Fogle, Catherine Eyler and Pauline Harris; and brothers, John, Daniel and William Baker.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Rocky Hill Cemetery, near Woodsboro.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
