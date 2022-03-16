Elsa Bennett

Elsa P. Bennett, 86, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and formerly of Vineland, New Jersey, and Dover, Delaware, passed from this life Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home in Mount Airy. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen D. Bennett.
Born Oct. 7, 1935, in Passaic, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Kurt Sinner and Dorothea (Zoll) Sinner. She was raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and educated at Endicott Junior College, earning an associate degree.
Elsa was a loving wife, mother and Nana who gave generously to her communities through her volunteerism with the American Red Cross, and the Women’s Club. She enjoyed her weekly Mahjong Club, bowling, hosting family holiday functions, and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Surviving are her two daughters, Susan Reed, of Mount Airy, and Karen A. Galuchie and husband David, of Somerset, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Christopher Reed and wife Ashley, Samantha Potter and husband Nathan, Erin Galuchie and Timothy Galuchie; four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Caroline and Chase; her brother, Robert Sinner and wife Judi; brother-in-law, Eugene Stano; and sister-in-law, Marje Sinner.
Elsa was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mark Reed; her sister, Betty Stano; and her brother, Paul Sinner.
A celebration of Elsa’s life journey will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.