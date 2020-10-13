Elsie A. DeLeonardis, age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Pietro and Almerinda (DiCarlo) Altieri and wife of the late Alfonso Joseph DeLeonardis. She was a longtime member of St. Margaret Parish and a member of the Legion of Mary and the Altar Guild. She was active in many volunteer organizations, including VITA and TCE with her husband. She was also a former active member of St. John Catholic Church in Frederick, and the Frederick Academy of the Visitation. Elsie loved gardening, was an amazing cook and deeply cherished her family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her daughters, Gina DeLeonardis and husband, Frank Satterfield, Lisa DeLeonardis, and son, Mark DeLeonardis; four grandchildren and their spouses, six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family-owned-and-operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.
Contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, 21014, Attention: Food Ministry.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.