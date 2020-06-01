Elsie E. DeGrange Sheckler

Elsie E. Sheckler, 77, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by her loving family on May, 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Born June 11, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Lillian A. Fahnestock. She was predeceased by her first husband Charles A. DeGrange aka “Junior,” who died December 1984. She was the loving wife of Bruce W. Sheckler Jr. for the last 29 years.
Mrs. Sheckler attended Walkersville High School. She was employed from 1960 to 1975 with the Union Bridge Clothing Factory, 1986 to 1998 with Custom Printing Company of Frederick. She was also co-owner of B&E Lawn Care for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to various club’s she was a member of such as, American Legion, Amvets, Eagles, Owls Club, VFW, Orioles, Moose and Redmens. Mrs. Sheckler was an active blood donor to the American Red Cross from 1985 to 2013. She loved spending time playing slot machines and holder jar tickets. She will also be missed greatly by her dog Molly.
Elsie is survived by her children, Karen S. Linthicum and husband Dwight of Kearneysville, WV and Mike A. Degrange and wife Karen of Burkittsville, MD, two stepsons Bruce Sheckler III and Bradley D. Sheckler, both of Frederick, MD, two stepdaughters Susan L. Williams and partner Pat Riley, of Kearneysville, WV, and Sherri L. Johnson and husband John, of North Port, FL, grandchildren; Corbin C. Linthicum and Camelia L. Linthicum, stepgrandchildren Gregory F. Williams, Jr., and wife Whitney of Charles Town, WV, and Kyle Williams of Charles Town ,WV, two step great-grandchildren; Bailey and Beau Williams both of Charles Town, WV, and sister Jenny Banks and husband William of Weldon, NC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sheckler is predeceased by four sisters, Bonnie Lake, Barbara Rossi, Beatrice Barthalow, and Georgetta Baugher.
The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478.
Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
