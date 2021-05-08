Elsie Rau Melvin passed away on May 3, 2021. She was 89 years old. She was raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and lived most of her adult life in Rockville, Maryland.
She is survived by her four children, Mike (Janet), Rick (Dawn), Chuck (Lennie) and Betsy Hurst; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gene Rau; and numerous nieces, nephews and other close family members.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Melvin; her parents, Charles and Nellie Rau; and ten siblings.
A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Virginia, at www.hopva.org.